Euronews highlights Baku Jazz Festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

Euronews has published an article highlighting the Baku Jazz Festival, AzerTag reports.

“The festival kicked off with the rowsing Kora sounds of Guinean musician Sekou Kouyate and his band.”

The article says festival organizers managed to book a variety of musicians from across the globe to perform at various venues across the Azerbaijani capital.

“The event also saw the launch of a new international competition for young jazz talents to showcase their abilities.

Exhibitions and music workshops sprung up across the city to enrich the festival, which was launched 12 years ago by saxophonist Rain Sultanov and his wife, and this year became part of the European Association of Jazz.”

Euronews quotes Festival Director Leyla Efendiyeva as saying: "We offer a very wide range of music genres like jazz, funk and ethno jazz and our audiences loves this. "We try to offer very diverse music styles and to make as rich a program as possible."

“Sekou Kouyate is one of the world's foremost Kora players. His father before him was also a renowned musician and storyteller and Kouyate now wants to push the limits of this 21-string instrument, which is somewhere between a lute and a harp, and has been popular in West Africa for centuries,” says Euronews.

According to Euronews Correspondent Wolfgang Spindler, Kouyate's concert was the perfect way to kick off Baku Jazz Festival's "excellent program".

News.Az

News.Az