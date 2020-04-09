Euronews highlights solidarity of Heydar Aliyev Center with coronavirus-hit countries (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Euronews TV channel showed the video footage on the solidarity demonstrated by the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku with the countries affected by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

A video projection of the flags of various countries on the Heydar Aliyev Center’s building was displayed in the Euronews No Comments section.

The flag of one of the countries affected as a result of coronavirus has been shown daily at the Heydar Aliyev Center’s building, which is the world-wide architectural monument, and accompanied by the national music of the countries since April 3 as a sign of Azerbaijan's solidarity with the international community in the fight against the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Flags are changed daily in accordance with the English alphabetical order of the first letter of the country name. This way, the Heydar Aliyev Center expresses support and respect to the countries and peoples severely affected as a result of the spread of COVID-19.

