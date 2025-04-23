Euronews spotlights 7th ADA University Policy Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Euronews TV channel has aired a report highlighting the 7th ADA University Policy Forum, which took place in the city of Khankendi, Azerbaijan.

According to the TV channel, leaders and thinkers gathered in Azerbaijan for the ADA University Policy Forum to examine shifting global power, energy security, and the future of international cooperation, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

“The event brought together 80 participants from 44 countries to discuss changing global dynamics, the decline of unipolarity, energy security and climate challenges.

Held in both Baku and Khankendi, it was the first international event to be held at Karabakh University.

Debates focused on the growing role of the Global South, evolving international partnerships and regional stability,” the report noted.

News.Az