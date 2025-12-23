Europe car sales rise for fifth month as EV demand grows

+ ↺ − 16 px

New car sales in Europe rose for a fifth consecutive month in November, driven by strong growth in electric vehicle (EV) registrations, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

Sales across the European Union, the UK and EFTA countries increased 2.4% year-on-year to 1.1 million vehicles. Battery electric vehicles reached a 21% market share in the EU, rising to 26% in the UK and an overwhelming 98% in Norway, highlighting the region’s accelerating shift toward electrification, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Germany, Italy and Spain were among the key markets supporting EV growth. Registrations at Volkswagen and Renault rose 4.1% and 3%, respectively, while Stellantis saw a 2.7% decline after three months of gains.

Tesla registrations fell 11.8%, as strong sales in Norway offset weaker demand elsewhere, while Chinese rival BYD surged 221.8%, narrowing the gap in market share. Tesla held 2.1% of the market in November, compared with 2% for BYD.

Despite ongoing challenges including Chinese competition, US tariffs, and regulatory pressure, analysts say EVs remain the long-term future of Europe’s auto industry. In the EU alone, registrations of battery electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles rose to 65.6% of total sales, up sharply from 56% in August 2024.

