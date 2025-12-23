EU backs Denmark, Greenland amid US strategic push

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union reaffirmed its support for Denmark and Greenland after the United States appointed a special envoy to the Arctic territory.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasized that Greenland’s status is for Greenlanders and Danes to decide, urging all partners to respect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, in line with international law and the UN Charter, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen echoed Kallas, saying Arctic security is a top EU priority and reaffirming solidarity with Denmark and Greenland.

US President Donald Trump named Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as the US special envoy to Greenland, highlighting the island’s strategic importance and mineral resources. Trump has previously described Greenland as a “necessary asset” for US economic and security interests.

Both Denmark and Greenland have rejected any US proposals, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the autonomous territory.

