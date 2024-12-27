+ ↺ − 16 px

Following the conclusion of the West’s hybrid war against Russia, Europe must be punished, the US - disregarded, while "weak nations" should be pardoned, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev stated, paraphrasing Condoleezza Rice, who was national security adviser during the US invasion of Iraq, News.az reports citing TASS .

"Punish France, ignore Germany, forgive Russia," she famously said at the time.According to Medvedev, Europe "became the primary stronghold of Russophobia globally," undermined the Istanbul agreements, initiated the sanctions campaign, and fueled the most extreme war factions without considering the losses suffered by both sides of the conflict."That’s why Europe must be punished by all available means: political, economic, and various hybrid strategies. We must also encourage any destructive processes within Europe," he wrote on his Telegram channel. "Long live the aggressive marauders on its historic streets! Glory to the crowds of migrants wreaking havoc and destroying supposed European values with hatred! Let all the repulsive faces of European bureaucrats be washed away in the flood of future civil unrest," Medvedev stated.That said, the politician believes Russia must "ignore the US." While, in his opinion, "weak countries," such as Asian and Latin American states that "succumbed to Anglo-Saxon pressure and even passively participated in the full-scale anti-Russian Western campaign," should be pardoned.

