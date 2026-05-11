Ukraine expresses readiness to help Finland guard skies

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Ukraine is ready to send an expert group to Finland to share its experience and help protect Finnish airspace, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Monday.

Sybiha said his official visit to Brussels began with a meeting with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, News.Az reports.

In a post on X, he noted that discussions covered the Russia-Ukraine peace process, Europe’s role in it, and the current battlefield situation.

“We also spoke about Ukraine’s EU accession — I underscored the need to open negotiation clusters as soon as possible,” Sybiha said, adding that the two sides also exchanged views on developments in Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and the Middle East.

During his visit to Brussels, Sybiha is expected to take part in a meeting of EU foreign ministers and hold talks with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

He is also scheduled to attend a ministerial session of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, as well as hold bilateral meetings with European partners and sign several agreements.

News.Az