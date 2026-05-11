Germany extends job guarantee at Schwedt refinery

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Germany has extended employment guarantees for workers at the PCK Schwedt refinery by six months, as the country continues efforts to stabilize fuel supplies and reduce reliance on Russian-linked infrastructure.

Economy Minister Katherina Reiche said on Monday that the protections for employees at the eastern German facility will now run until the end of 2026, describing the move as a measure to provide “reliable prospects” for more than 1,000 staff, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The decision comes as Neftyanaya Kompaniya Rosneft' PAO remains a majority shareholder in the refinery, despite the site being placed under German trusteeship following the disruption of Russian energy flows.

The Druzhba pipeline has been a key supply route for crude oil to the plant, but deliveries have been cut or reduced, forcing Germany to seek alternative sources. The refinery is critical for regional fuel supply, including for Berlin.

Berlin has been coordinating with Poland to secure additional oil imports, while reporting that Schwedt is currently operating at around 80% capacity for May, down from earlier levels.

Officials say maintaining stability at the site is essential, both for energy security and for the regional economy, as Germany continues to adjust its refinery network after losing significant Russian-linked supply volumes.

The government’s trusteeship arrangement has also faced legal pressure, with Rosneft challenging the setup in court, adding further uncertainty to the refinery’s long-term ownership and operational structure.

News.Az