French woman from MV Hondius cruise tests positive for hantavirus

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A French woman who traveled aboard the hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius has tested positive for the Andes hantavirus after returning to France, French Health Minister Stéphanie Rist announced on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The woman was among five French nationals evacuated from the cruise ship and repatriated to France on Sunday.

According to officials, she began developing symptoms during the repatriation flight.

Her condition reportedly worsened overnight, prompting authorities to transfer her to a specialized infectious disease hospital for treatment, Rist said.

The French health minister also confirmed that 22 people identified as close contacts of hantavirus cases in France have been instructed to isolate as a precautionary measure.

News.Az