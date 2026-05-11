Philippine House votes to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte

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The House of Representatives of the Philippines on Monday secured the required number of votes to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The articles of impeachment will now be transmitted to the Senate for trial.

Lawmakers voted 255 in favor, 26 against, and nine abstained. The affirmative votes met the constitutional requirement of at least one-third of House members, or a minimum of 106 votes.

The impeachment articles accuse Sara Duterte of corruption, alleged assassination plots, inciting sedition, and patterns of abuse, among other charges.

The case will now proceed to the Senate for trial.

Under the Philippine Constitution, the Senate holds sole authority to try and decide impeachment cases. If more than two-thirds of senators vote in favor of conviction, Duterte would be removed from office and permanently barred from holding public office.

Sara Duterte was absent during the plenary vote. Local media reported that the Philippine Office of the President had approved her application for an overseas trip from May 2 to May 15. Earlier this month, she traveled to The Hague in the Netherlands, where she visited her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, who is currently in detention at the International Criminal Court.

News.Az