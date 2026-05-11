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WUF13 concert to showcase Azerbaijan’s musical heritage

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WUF13 concert to showcase Azerbaijan’s musical heritage
Photo: AZERTAC

On May 18, the Honored Collective of Fikrat Amirov State Song and Dance Ensemble will perform a concert program at the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall as part of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), one of the prestigious events of the United Nations to be held in Baku.

The orchestra will perform under the baton of Mustafa Ashurov, with Jeyhun Gubadov acting as a ballet master and Naala Baratelia as a choirmaster, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The concert program will feature the pearls of Azerbaijani national music, as well as pieces by classical and modern composers.

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One of the key features of the concert is introduction of the national musical heritage to international audience.

The concert program, organized as part of the global event - WUF13, is of great importance for promoting Azerbaijan's rich culture, musical and dance traditions, and artistic potential worldwide.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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