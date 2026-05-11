China opposes US sanctions over Iran-linked firms

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China has strongly opposed new U.S. sanctions targeting three China-based companies accused by Washington of supporting Iran’s military activities, pledging to defend the rights of its firms.

At a regular briefing in Beijing on Monday, spokesperson Guo Jiakun said China rejects what it described as “illegal and unilateral” measures imposed by United States, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

He said Chinese authorities require companies to operate within the law, but will “firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests” of Chinese enterprises affected by foreign sanctions.

Beijing also criticized what it called attempts to link Chinese firms to regional conflicts, urging de-escalation instead of expanding pressure campaigns tied to tensions involving Iran.

“The pressing priority is to prevent a relapse into fighting, rather than using the war to maliciously associate and smear other countries,” Guo said.

The dispute adds another layer of friction between China and the United States, as both countries continue to clash over trade, security, and global sanctions policy.

News.Az