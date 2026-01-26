Europe must take greater responsibility to defend itself: Lithuanian president

Europe must take greater responsibility to defend itself: Lithuanian president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has stressed that Europe must take greater responsibility for its own defense while underlining the transatlantic ties, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Nauseda made the remarks during a meeting with his Polish counterpart, Karol Nawrocki, in Vilnius on Sunday.

The Lithuanian and Polish leaders discussed their countries' roles in responding to long-term threats facing Europe, the importance of coordinated action within the European Union and NATO, and shared responsibility to stabilize the region.

Describing relations with the United States as "a cornerstone of European security," Nauseda said that the transatlantic ties are "essential to maintaining credible deterrence and long-term security."

Speaking about support for Ukraine, Nauseda noted that Ukraine's ability to defend itself is a key factor in the security of the entire European continent, and therefore military, political, and financial assistance must be planned as long-term measures rather than short-term solutions.

Meanwhile, they also discussed bilateral cooperation in the economic, defense, high technologies, and energy sectors.

News.Az