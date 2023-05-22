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Gitanas Nauseda
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Gitanas Nauseda
Europe must take greater responsibility to defend itself: Lithuanian president
26 Jan 2026-17:04
Lithuanian president honors January 20 martyrs in Azerbaijan
20 Jan 2026-11:15
Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Lithuanian counterpart
16 Feb 2025-13:50
Lithuania intends to withdraw from cluster munitions convention
04 Jul 2024-09:25
Lithuanian president hails Azerbaijan’s efforts to achieve peace with Armenia
29 May 2024-14:15
Azerbaijan’s president congratulates Lithuanian counterpart
16 Feb 2024-08:15
Lithuanian president visits Kyiv
23 Aug 2023-10:17
Lithuanian President: We see Azerbaijan as a growing economic power with a huge energy potential
22 May 2023-21:51
Azerbaijani president’s visit to Lithuania will add a new positive dynamic to relations of bilateral cooperation: President
22 May 2023-07:23
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Lithuania make press statements
22 May 2023-00:44
Latest News
EU warns against long energy subsidies amid Hormuz crisis shock
Maine moves to pause new data centers over energy and environmental concerns
Another tanker exits Iranian port via Hormuz despite US blockade claims
Vance praises pope as "advocate for peace,” but pushes back against Iran war criticism
Vance says he's fighting for "grand bargain" Trump wants with Iran
Portugal disburses €835 million to storm-hit businesses as aid expands
Nearly 400 US troops wounded since Iran strikes as casualties rise
Chinese humanoid robots gain global demand with speed and affordability
Bolivia bus crash kills six, injures 14 in La Paz ravine fall
Sudan war enters third year as UN warns humanitarian crisis worsening for millions
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