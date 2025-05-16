French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that European nations are working in coordination with Washington to prepare additional sanctions against Russia if it continues to reject an "unconditional ceasefire" with Ukraine, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
Europe preparing new Russia sanctions with US coordination: Macron
Photo credit: globaleurope.eu
"We are continuing to prepare new sanctions in coordination with the United States," Macron told reporters at a leaders' meeting in Albania, after Kyiv-Moscow talks in Istanbul ended without a breakthrough.