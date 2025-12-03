Europe reaches deal to phase out Russian gas imports by 2027

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Council announced on Wednesday that it has reached an agreement with the European Parliament to phase out all Russian gas imports by 2027, marking a major step in the EU's efforts to end its dependence on Russian energy.

Under the agreement, the bloc will introduce a legally binding, gradual prohibition on Russian energy supplies. Imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia will be fully banned by the end of 2026, while pipeline gas will be phased out by autumn 2027, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move comes as the EU continues reducing its reliance on Russian energy following Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. As of October, Russian gas accounted for just 12% of EU imports, a sharp drop from 45% before the war. Despite the decline, several countries — including Hungary, France and Belgium — still receive Russian gas.

The agreement will now move through the final approval steps before implementation.

