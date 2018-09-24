European Athletics association nominates Turkey's Ramil Guliyev for male athlete of year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish track and field athlete Ramil Guliyev was nominated for the male athlete of the year award by the European Athletics Association.

Turkish Athletics Federation announced in a Monday's statement that Guliyev was nominated for the annual award which will be presented at Golden Tracks award ceremony in Lausanne, Switzerland on Oct., 26.

Lastly, Guliyev won the 200m title at the European Championships in Berlin in August, setting a championship record of 19.76 seconds, Daily Sabah reports.

The voting at official Twitter and Facebook pages of the European Athletics will be closed at 1 p.m. (1000 GMT) on Oct. 5. The three finalists will be announced shortly after on social media.

The 10 nominees include:

Armand Duplantis (Sweden), Ramil Guliyev (Turkey), Andrius Gudzius (Lithuania), Michal Haratyk (Poland), Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway), Kevin Mayer (France), Wojciech Nowicki (Poland), Thomas Rohler (Germany), Sergey Shubenkov (Russia), Karsten Warholm (Norway).

