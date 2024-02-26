European Azerbaijan Center organizes rally outside Cologne Cathedral to remember Khojaly genocide victims

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Azerbaijan Center has organized a rally commemorating the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide in front of Cologne Cathedral, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told News.Az.

Azerbaijanis living in Cologne and surrounding cities, and representatives of communities having friendly attitude towards Azerbaijan joined the rally.

First, the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played, then the memory of the martyrs and Khojaly victims was commemorated with a minute's silence.

Chairman of the European Azerbaijan Center Zaur Aliyev, Deputy Chairman Sardar Aliyev, member of the board of directors Gazanfar Kazimov, members of the families of martyrs and others delivered speech. They noted that although thirty-two years have passed since the Khojaly Genocide, Azerbaijanis living abroad have not forgotten the pain of those terrible days.

The speakers emphasized that the Khojaly genocide was a crime against humanity, and it was not the only act of genocide committed by the Armenians. The slogans were chanted in German and Azerbaijani languages.

Informative posters depicting Armenian vandalism were displayed by the protesters. Books, flyers and brochures published in German and English were distributed to city residents. The exhibition of photos depicting the horrors of the Khojaly genocide aroused great interest among the members of the local community.

The event, attended by more than 200 people, ended with the waving of national flags of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Germany under the strains of “Koroghlu” Overture.

News.Az