Iran says alleged Mossad-linked network dismantled in Ardabil

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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Friday that it had dismantled an alleged espionage network linked to Israel’s Mossad intelligence service in the northwestern province of Ardabil.

In a statement carried by Sepah News, the public relations office of the Hazrat Abbas IRGC in Ardabil Province said the network was identified following intelligence monitoring operations conducted by the IRGC Intelligence Organization, News.Az reports, citing Fars News Agency.

According to the statement, the main suspect was accused of establishing contact with Mossad operatives and transmitting information about several “sensitive and important” locations in the province.

The suspect was identified and arrested during what the IRGC described as a “complex intelligence operation”.

The statement added that some of the reported locations had previously been targeted in what Iranian authorities described as “American-Zionist” missile strikes.

Iranian authorities have not disclosed the number of people detained or provided further details regarding the alleged activities of the network.

News.Az