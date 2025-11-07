European Commission, Shein to meet after French call for investigation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Commission will meet representatives of Chinese online retailer Shein on Friday, following France’s call for an investigation into the platform over the alleged sale of banned weapons and child-like sex dolls.

A Commission spokesperson confirmed the meeting, saying officials from the department overseeing the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA) would speak with Shein to determine potential next steps, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Under the DSA, major online platforms are required to verify third-party sellers and ensure that illegal or non-compliant products are not listed on their marketplaces.

“This afternoon, our Commission’s services working on the DSA will be in touch with Shein representatives … we will take it from there and take potential next steps under the DSA,” the spokesperson said.

Shein has not yet commented on the matter.

The meeting comes just days after the Chinese fast-fashion giant opened its first permanent retail space at Paris’s Le BHV Marais department store on Nov. 5, an event that drew large crowds and heightened scrutiny from French authorities.

