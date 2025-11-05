Shein opens store in Paris as French government imposes sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The French government announced it would take action against online retailer Shein on Wednesday, just hours after the company opened its first physical store in Paris.

An outcry erupted last weekend after it was discovered that Shein was selling sex dolls that look like children, but on Tuesday, the company announced it was banning all sex dolls from the site, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

On Wednesday, the government issued a statement saying: "On the instructions of the Prime Minister [Sébastien Lecornu], the government is initiating the procedure to suspend Shein for the time necessary for the platform to demonstrate to the public authorities that all of its content is finally in compliance with our laws and regulations."

The store, which is the first Shein store in the world, also opened to chaos, as shoppers lined up to get in and protesters shouted at them, "Shame!"

Andreia Chavent, a worker at BHV Marais, said many employees were upset by the opening of Shein in Paris.

"We are directly concerned by how people work, what the conditions are like and how the clothes are made, even if it's not in France," Chavent, a member of the CFDT, France's largest union, told The New York Times.

Shein has seen criticism over the way workers are treated in the Chinese factories that sell on the site.

The sex dolls controversy made things worse, Chavent added.

But not everyone is against the store.

"When I saw that Shein was coming to France, I said, 'Yay!' Because it still takes 20 weeks" for clothing from the site to arrive, Philippe Hamard, 27, told The Times.

He said that he doesn't buy from Shein often because of "environmental issues and all that." But said "I still buy from time to time for fun."

On the sex doll controversy, he said, "I think there are a lot of controversies at the moment. But people will forget about it."

Shein has plans to open seven stores in other cities in France.

Shein and AliExpress are also facing investigation in France over the dissemination of pornographic content to children, the prosecutor's office told the BBC.

The Paris Office des Mineurs will handle the cases. The office oversees the protection of minors.

AliExpress said the adult listings violated its policies and were removed once the company learned of them.

"Sellers found to violate or trying to circumvent these requirements will be penalized in accordance with our rules," AliExpress said in a statement, the BBC reported.

News.Az