European Council hails opening of Aghdam route as ‘important step’

The opening of the Aghdam-Askeran route to Azerbaijan's Khankendi is an important step, Spokesperson for EU Council President Charles Michel said in a statement, News.Az reports.

“We note the passage today of a Russian humanitarian delivery via the Aghdam-Askeran route. It is our expectation that it will create a momentum for the resumption of regular humanitarian deliveries,” the statement reads.

“We call on all interested parties to show responsibility and flexibility in ensuring the use of both the road through Lachin and the Aghdam-Askeran route,” says the statement.

On September 9, at Russia’s initiative, in accordance with the memorandum of cooperation between the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society and the Russian Red Cross Society, in accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, one heavy truck with food crossed the Samur checkpoint into the territory of Azerbaijan.

In order to meet the food needs of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan, the truck was set to deliver the supplies to Khankendi via the Aghdam-Askeran road.

However, the truck stood in Barda for two days, as the separatists in Karabakh refused to accept the cargo.

News.Az