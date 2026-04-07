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IRGC claims strikes on US energy assets in Saudi Arabia - VIDEO

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IRGC claims strikes on US energy assets in Saudi Arabia - VIDEO
Photo: Press TV

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its forces had struck major petrochemical complexes linked to US companies in Saudi Arabia’s Jubail region as part of the 99th wave of Operation True Promise 4.


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