The Greek anti-drone solution redefining low-cost aerial defense

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Greece is attracting international interest in its Centauros anti-drone system, a cost-effective electronic warfare platform that has proven its worth in combat operations against Houthi drones in the Red Sea.

The system, developed by state-owned Hellenic Aircraft Industry or EAV, neutralises unmanned aerial vehicles by jamming communication and navigation signals rather than destroying them with missiles, News.Az reports, citing Euronews.

Kyriakos Enotiadis, director of EAV's electronics sector, said the system has drawn interest from countries beyond Greece and Cyprus, including Armenia and Gulf states. "It is a system that is battle-tested" and cost-effective compared to traditional methods, he said.

The Centauros works by detecting and jamming radio signals from drones at long range, providing operators with critical reaction time.

"We are talking about an electronic warfare system that has the ability to pick up the radio waves of a UAV from very long distances, giving reaction time to shoot it down much more easily and quickly, without consuming ammunition," Enotiadis said. The key advantage is that the system "consumes only electricity," drastically reducing response costs compared to missile-based defences. The Centauros has a range of 25 to 40 kilometres and can engage multiple targets simultaneously, creating what Enotiadis described as a "very large umbrella of protection" with no real limit on the number of drones it can neutralise within its coverage area. The frigate Psara used the system in July 2024 to counter Houthi drone attacks during EU Operation Aspides in the Gulf of Aden. The ship engaged four drones, downing two and forcing the others to withdraw. Some interceptions were achieved exclusively through the Centauros system. Enotiadis noted that similar operations have cost hundreds of millions in intercepting low-cost drones. The power-based system represents a more sustainable approach, he said. The Centauros can be installed in fixed infrastructure, mounted on vehicles for mobile operations or integrated into naval platforms. Although initially designed as an onboard system, it was quickly adapted for naval use and integrated into frigates. Enotiadis said development continues as "drones change technology every six months," requiring constant upgrades. The system is part of a broader electronic warfare effort that includes programmes such as Hyperion and Telemachus. Greece is investing €800 million in defence innovation over the next decade as part of a €30 billion military modernisation programme running until 2036. The Centauros costs approximately €2 million per unit, significantly less than standard missile-based air defence systems.

News.Az