European elections: A reflection of growing nationalism

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Moses Becker is a special commentator on political issues for News.Az, a PhD in political science and an expert on interethnic and interreligious relations. The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.



The results of the recent elections to the European Parliament have revealed significant shifts in the mindset of the general populace in the leading EU countries. The first warning sign of this new trend was the victory of Geert Wilders' far-right Freedom Party in the Netherlands' November 2023 elections. Despite adopting some of the Freedom Party's policies, long-time Prime Minister Mark Rutte was unable to secure a decisive victory over his opponent. Although Geert Wilders has not yet been able to form a government, the trend was set, becoming key in the further drift of the EU's major economies towards limiting the dictates of Brussels' supranational bodies.Italy was the next country to express its desire for greater sovereignty, defying EU migration legislation by agreeing to build migrant reception centers in Albania for those trying to reach Italy by sea. As Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated, a migrant identification center will be constructed in the Albanian port of Shengjin, and a repatriation center deeper within the country.It should be noted that the refugee issue is only the most visible and painful part of the problems facing EU countries. Nevertheless, migrants have become a stumbling block for forces battling for influence on the external and internal policies of EU states. Under these pressures, the French parliament adopted stringent migration legislation, stipulating that unemployed migrants must now wait five years to receive housing compensation, family benefits, and disability assistance, while employed migrants must wait thirty months.Additionally, quotas were to be introduced for the number of migrants who could be legalized in France. Illegal residence in France under the new law is punishable by a fine of 3,750 euros. Authorities can now take away French citizenship from those convicted of severe criminal offenses, particularly murder of officials.Moreover, according to the new rules, residency permits are revoked if the holder violates the "principles of the Republic," especially due to religious disputes. Conditions for naturalization through family reunification programs are also being tightened. France's updated migration legislation also touched upon citizenship acquisition through the "right of soil," particularly relevant for migrant children whose parents are not nationals of the republic. The law passed by parliament marked a significant victory for right-wing forces. However, the French Constitutional Council rejected entirely or partially 35 out of 86 articles of the law. But this is only for now.As is known, there are no eternal laws or incontrovertible truths. Over time, everything changes. So we will observe the events as they escalate. Inspired by her success in the June European Parliament elections, if elected president, Marine Le Pen promises to deport Islamists with dual citizenship from France. "Individuals connected with Islamist ideology will be stripped of citizenship and expelled from France. French citizens who support enemies must stand trial. Mosques will be closed, hate preachers expelled from the country, and associations linked to Salafists and the Muslim Brotherhood will disappear," she said.Renowned footballer Kylian Mbappé expressed concern about the rise of right-wing forces. "The situation in France is terrible, we have never seen such an event before," he said. His statement is not surprising, as he is a descendant of non-European migrants. And there are millions like him! As Le Pen stated, the European Commission is trying to impose the greatest migration in human history. "From 60 to 70 million migrants" could settle in Europe, causing the destruction of our social systems, rising unemployment and housing crises, increasing crime and conflicts, spreading Islamism and terrorist risks, and questioning the values of our civilization.For the incumbent President Macron, it is increasingly difficult to uphold the democratic principles of the republic born under the motto of "Liberty, Equality, Fraternity." The "ethnic ghettos" formed in the country, fueled by "Islamist separatism," nullify any attempts to counter right-wing extremism. According to official data, Islam is the second religion in France after Catholicism. The Muslim diaspora, consisting of representatives of the second, third, and fourth generations of migrants, covers, by various estimates, from 4.1 million to 8.4 million people. Projections suggest that by 2050, Muslims will comprise about one-fifth of France's population. Many quite rightly saw in President Macron's actions a reflection of the fear of tens of millions of French before the endless influx of people alien in spirit and mentality, who not only fail to integrate but also try to make the French see the world through the prism of medieval obscurantism. The fact that the head of state openly spoke about this problem is evidence of the entire burden for France of massive migrant inflows and the emergence of "ethnic ghettos" in the country.It should be noted that the migrants from the latest "arrival" are not particularly eager to be useful members of society. They came not to work but to pray and live in prosperity and abundance at the expense of French taxpayers. And why should ordinary French people care about events in some Gaza, somewhere in Iraq or Afghanistan? Why should France adopt anti-Semitic views from frostbitten cutthroats and conduct its foreign policy looking over its shoulder at newcomers? Questions can be continued indefinitely, but the answer will be one: it is time to save the country, its sovereignty, and national identity!A similar picture is observed in Germany, where against the backdrop of a liberal migration policy conducted by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the "dawn" of the far-right populist party Alternative for Germany is rising. Observers note that "in Germany, there is a nauseating feeling of decline and isolation." The government turns a blind eye to the destructive impact of inflation. It shows absolute helplessness in the face of real wage losses and conducts a policy of silencing the European Central Bank's inability to cope with credit and monetary problems. As a result, a sense of anger and shame is growing among the populace. When Germans have to save on sausage for their children, it shakes the consciousness of an entire nation. Citizens experience problems of "sick infrastructure" every day, and this in a country that was previously at the pinnacle of economic success.Most importantly, what is happening lately is the exodus of Germans from their own state and the relocation of German firms to other countries. In all international rankings, Germany is slowly sliding down. Meanwhile, crowds of migrants are being brought in, lowering the state to the level of African and not the most prosperous Asian countries, with their xenophobia, homophobia, religious intolerance, and twisted views on gender equality. Therefore, the turn to right-wing populism is perceived in Germany as a return to the good old times.In light of the influx of refugees, the populace is growing concerned about a repeat of the 2015 migration crisis. While migrants fill container warehouses and sports halls, Berlin takes no action regarding this problem. And if today AfD took second place in the European Parliament elections, it should not be surprising that in the near future it will become the ruling party, which entails unpredictable consequences for the situation in Germany itself and for the future of the European Union.

(If you possess specialized knowledge and wish to contribute, please reach out to us at opinions@news.az).

News.Az