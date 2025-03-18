European leaders condemn Gaza violence and call for ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deadly Israeli airstrikes on Gaza sparked widespread condemnation from European leaders and international organizations on Tuesday, leading to urgent calls for a ceasefire and the protection of civilians.

“Distressing and sad news from Gaza where once again there are very many fatalities. It is in the interest of the Palestinian and Israeli people, especially the families of the hostages, that all parties abide by the agreed terms,” Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said on X, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"That means a ceasefire, the release of the hostages and humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza,” he added.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store decried the airstrikes as a "great tragedy" for Gaza’s population, many of whom, he noted, are living in tents and ruins.

"They are almost without protection," he told broadcaster NRK, urging the international community to act.

Meanwhile, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide described the situation as "a nightmare" for both Palestinians and the families of Israeli hostages still waiting for their return.

Spain’s top diplomat also voiced his horror.

“I can’t find the words to describe the situation in Gaza,” Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told local broadcaster Onda Cero. “We must mourn and reject this new wave of violence and these new bombings, which indiscriminately hit the civilian population.”

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto also said his government is “very worried” about the escalation.

Speaking to broadcaster RTL 102.5, he noted an "increase in tone on the part of Israel" and stressed that the renewed conflict disrupts efforts to secure the release of hostages.

"We hope to be able to restore a truce, but I am not optimistic," he admitted while reaffirming Italy's commitment to mediation efforts.

News.Az