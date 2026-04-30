London train station evacuated after suspected gas leak

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London's Farringdon railway station was evacuated on Thursday morning after reports of a suspected gas leak, prompting an ongoing investigation.

A “small number” of passengers at the station reported feeling unwell, leading to an emergency response involving British Transport Police, paramedics, and firefighters, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

Police said officers were called to the station at 9:42am on April 30 following reports of a suspected gas leak, with some passengers reporting symptoms.

Authorities confirmed that the station was evacuated while enquiries continue.

The London Fire Brigade said it deployed two fire engines, two fire rescue units, and specialist officers to the scene. It confirmed it was actively responding to the incident.

As of now, neither police nor fire services have provided further updates on the situation or its cause.

News.Az