SpaceX expands Starlink network with 24 more satellites - VIDEO

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SpaceX launched 24 Starlink satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket, rounding out a busy day that followed a successful Falcon Heavy launch from Florida earlier on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Starlink 17-36 mission added another batch of 24 broadband internet satellites to the company’s expanding low Earth orbit constellation. It marked the 42nd Starlink mission launched so far this year.

Liftoff took place from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base at 7:42:49 pm PDT (10:42:49 pm EDT / 02:42:49 UTC). After leaving the launch pad, the rocket followed a south-southwesterly trajectory.

The mission used a Falcon 9 booster designated B1093, completing its 13th flight. Previous missions for this booster include Transporter-16, two flights for the Space Development Agency, and 10 earlier Starlink launches.

Just over eight minutes after liftoff, the booster successfully landed on the drone ship “Of Course I Still Love You,” stationed in the Pacific Ocean. This marked the 194th landing on that vessel and SpaceX’s 606th successful booster landing overall.

News.Az