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Kazakhstan cuts power plant disruptions by 15% during 2025-2026 heating season

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Kazakhstan cuts power plant disruptions by 15% during 2025-2026 heating season
Photo: Trend

Kazakhstan reduced the number of technological disruptions at power plants by 15% during the 2025-2026 heating season.

The results were presented at a nationwide conference dedicated to the outcomes of the 2025-2026 heating season, held on April 30 by the State Energy Supervision and Control Committee of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy, News.Az reports, citing Trend.

At the same time, violations of temperature supply schedules declined threefold.

Officials attributed the improvement to enhanced coordination among energy companies and strengthened operational oversight across the sector.

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The meeting was attended by representatives of KEGOC, Samruk-Energo, KazMunayGas, QazaqGaz Aimaq, Kazakhstani utility companies and other energy sector organizations, as well as regional authorities.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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