+ ↺ − 16 px

European countries have resumed discussions about the potential deployment of troops or private military contractors to Ukraine, according to unnamed sources.

The renewed talks are reportedly fueled by concerns that U.S. support for Ukraine could wane after Donald Trump potentially returns to office in January 2025.According to the sources, the debate was reignited following British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to France on November 11, News.Az reports, citing Le Monde newspaper. However, several EU nations remain opposed to the plans, which were initially proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting of Ukraine’s allies in Paris in February.A British defense official confirmed that the UK and France are in discussions about strengthening defense cooperation, with a particular focus on supporting Ukraine and bolstering European security. While the French leadership and Defense Ministry have not yet approved sending troops or private military contractors to Ukraine, the idea has been under consideration for several months.Macron had previously noted in February that around 20 Western countries at a Paris meeting discussed the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine. While no consensus was reached, he stated that the option remains on the table. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has warned that the deployment of foreign troops would lead to serious, potentially irreversible consequences.

News.Az