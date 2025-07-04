European Parliament eyes 2026 ban on Russian gas, pushes for oil phaseout

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Parliament may push to accelerate a full ban on Russian gas imports by 2026, one year earlier than the European Commission’s current target, according to Ville Niinistö, the lead MEP on the proposed legislation.

The Commission's initial plan, unveiled last month, aims to cut all remaining Russian gas ties by 2027. But Niinistö said the Parliament will scrutinize whether the timeline can be tightened and is also exploring stricter measures against Russian oil, News.Az reports, citing Politico.

"The Parliament's role is to ensure the proposal is as rigid as possible," said Niinistö, a Greens MEP and former Finnish environment minister. He emphasized the need for tougher legal provisions to avoid loopholes and to prevent future dependence on Russian energy.

The proposed legislation would require EU companies to wind down long-term contracts with Russian suppliers starting this year, enhance monitoring of Russian gas, and compel member states to outline national exit strategies.

While the EU has cut seaborne coal and oil imports and reduced Russian pipeline gas by two-thirds, it still purchases significant liquefied natural gas from Moscow. Hungary and Slovakia remain major holdouts and have resisted the phaseout without financial compensation.

Although the plan doesn't currently include funding incentives, Niinistö admitted financial support will likely be discussed to secure broader backing. He also acknowledged potential legal risks from Russian energy firms and promised to review the bill’s legal foundations.

Despite expected resistance, Niinistö urged unity: “We should have a broader European interest in mind.”

News.Az