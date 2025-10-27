European Parliament hails COP29 Baku Call as key for climate and security

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Parliament (EP) has passed a resolution on the upcoming COP30 Conference in Belém, Brazil, highlighting the Baku Call on Climate Action for Peace, Relief, and Recovery, launched at COP29 in Azerbaijan, as a significant milestone in advancing the global agenda for climate action, peace, and security.

“The European Parliament recognizes that increased focus has been given to the Climate, Peace and Security agenda at COP meetings, particularly evident at COP29 with the launch of the Baku Call on Climate Action for Peace, Relief and Recovery,” the resolution states.

The document adopted by the European Parliament clearly demonstrates the growing global significance of the Baku Call as an initiative aimed at uniting efforts to address climate change, prevent conflicts, provide humanitarian aid, and strengthen international cooperation in achieving shared sustainability goals.

News.Az