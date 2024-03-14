European Parliament’s claims against Azerbaijan have no legal basis: Political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

The fact that the resolution recently passed by the European Parliament makes accusations against Azerbaijan is really regrettable, political scientist Zaur Mammadov told News.Az.

The political scientist strongly criticized the European Parliament for turning a blind eye to Armenia’s policy of aggression against Azerbaijan over the past 30 years:“Why didn’t the European Parliament call Armenia an invader for 30 years?” “Why didn’t the European Parliament urge UNESCO to send a fact-finding mission to Karabakh? Why did the European Parliament turn a blind eye to the plight of over a million former Azerbaijani refugees and IDPs?”

Mammadov emphasized that the resolutions and statements adopted by the European Parliament regarding the developments in the South Caucasus over the past three years are ‘nothing but pieces of paper’.

The political scientist also emphasized that the European Parliament’s claims have no legal basis. “Interfering in the internal affairs of a non-member country undermines the European Parliament’s reputation. ”

“If France and other Western circles are striving to dive the South Caucasus into “yours and ours” in the fight against their rivals, they will fail to achieve their insidious goals by blackmailing Azerbaijan. However, such resolutions by the European Parliament encourage Armenia which still makes territorial claims to Azerbaijan,” he added.

News.Az