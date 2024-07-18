European Political Community convenes in UK

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Political Community (EPC) commenced its fourth summit in the UK on Thursday.

The summit’s agenda includes critical discussions on Ukraine, energy, democracy protection and irregular migration.Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and situated approximately 100 kilometers (62 miles) from London, serves as the historic venue for the gathering.British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, hosting his first international meeting since assuming office on July 6, will engage with French President Emmanuel Macron and Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris on the sidelines of the summit, though the exact locations of these bilateral meetings are undisclosed for security reasons.King Charles III will also participate by hosting a reception for the summit attendees, adding a royal dimension to the event.According to a press release from Starmer’s government, the summit aims to tackle “some of the most pressing generational issues” facing Europe today.For the first time, representatives from NATO, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the Council of Europe will be present, underscoring the critical need for unity in addressing conflicts and instability within and near Europe’s borders.Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Starmer said "Europe is at the forefront of some of the greatest challenges of our time," emphasizing "Russia’s barbaric war" and its widespread repercussions across the continent.The summit's discussions will focus on urgent issues such as illegal migration and energy security.

News.Az