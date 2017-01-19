European premiere of Ali and Nino to be held in Belgium

European premiere of Ali and Nino to be held in Belgium

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European premiere of the film "Ali and Nino" organized by member of the European Parliament Norica Nicolai in partnership with the European Azerbaijan Society (TEAS) and the Diplomatic missions of Georgia and Azerbaijan to the EU will take place on March 8 in Brussels, Belgium.

The film screening will be hosted by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the EU Fuad Isgandarov, Georgian Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the EU Natalie Sabanadze and Director of European Azerbaijan Society, Benelux Office Marc Verwilghen, AzerTag reports.

The event will feature a Q&A session and a reception in presence of Norica Nicolai.

Executive producer of the film is vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva.

As known, the film is based on the international bestseller, the same name novel of Gurban Said.

The film's producer is Chris Tike, chief director is BAFTA winner Asif Kapadia. Screenwriter of "Ali and Nino" is a British novelist, screenwriter and film director Christopher Hampton.

Starring in the film are the actors Adam Bakri, María Valverde, Mendy Petinkin, Connie Nielson, Riccardo Skamarchio, Homayon Ershadi, Fakhraddin Manafov, Assaad Bab, Numan Acar, Halit Ergenç and others.

News.Az

News.Az