European TeamGym Championships start in Baku

The capital city of Baku is hosting the European TeamGym Championships for the first time, News.Az reports.

The tournament, taking place at the National Gymnastics Arena, features 46 teams from 14 countries, with a total of 498 athletes, including 268 seniors and 230 juniors, showcasing their skills in three disciplines: floor, trampet (mini-trampoline), and tumbling track.In addition to Azerbaijan, participating countries include the Czech Republic, Denmark, Austria, Estonia, Finland, Great Britain, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Norway, and Sweden. The competition will run until October 19.TeamGym, one of the youngest European Gymnastics disciplines, held its first European Championships in Finland in 1996 under the name “EuroTeam.” The first official TeamGym European Championships took place in Sweden in 2010.The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) included TeamGym in its action plan following the national team’s debut at the 2018 TeamGym European Championships in Odivelas, Portugal.

