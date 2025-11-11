European teams eye 2026 World Cup qualification as key matches approach

+ ↺ − 16 px

The penultimate round of the European qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup kicks off this Thursday, with several teams in the running for a spot in the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

News.Az, citing AFP, presents a breakdown of which teams can secure their place with a match to spare: Group A Germany, Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Luxembourg

No team can qualify in this round. Luxembourg is already out of contention for a top-two finish. Group B Switzerland, Kosovo, Slovenia, Sweden

Switzerland can qualify for their sixth consecutive World Cup with a victory over Sweden on Saturday, provided Kosovo fails to beat Slovenia. They will also qualify with a draw if Kosovo loses. Group C Denmark, Scotland, Greece, Belarus

No team can qualify in this round. Denmark and Scotland have already secured the top two spots. Group D France, Ukraine, Iceland, Azerbaijan

France can qualify with a victory over Ukraine on Thursday. Group E Spain, Türkiye, Georgia, Bulgaria

Spain will qualify if they beat Georgia on Saturday and Türkiye fails to win against Bulgaria. A draw for Spain will also secure top spot if Turkey loses. Group F Portugal, Hungary, Republic of Ireland, Armenia

Portugal can secure their spot with a win over Ireland on Thursday or with a draw if Hungary fails to beat Armenia. Group G Netherlands, Poland, Finland, Lithuania, Malta

The Netherlands can qualify with a win over Poland on Friday. Lithuania and Malta are already out of the race for the top two. Group H Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Romania, Cyprus, San Marino

Austria can secure first place if they defeat Cyprus on Saturday and Bosnia and Herzegovina do not beat Romania. Group I Norway, Italy, Israel, Estonia, Moldova

Norway can qualify for their first World Cup since 1998 with a win over Estonia, provided Italy doesn’t defeat Moldova on Thursday. Group J Belgium, North Macedonia, Wales, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein

Belgium will qualify if they beat Kazakhstan on Saturday, leaving North Macedonia and Wales to contest second place. Group K England, Albania, Serbia, Latvia, Andorra

England has already qualified. Albania can secure a playoff spot if they beat Andorra and Serbia loses to England. Group L Croatia, Czech Republic, Faroe Islands, Montenegro, Gibraltar

Croatia can seal top spot with a win over the Faroe Islands on Friday. A loss for the Faroes would eliminate them from contention for a top-two finish. As we approach the final stages of qualification, the next round of fixtures promises to be crucial for several teams looking to secure their spot in the 2026 World Cup.

News.Az