FIFA opens 1 million more World Cup 2026 tickets in second sales phase

FIFA has launched the second phase of ticket sales for the 2026 World Cup, offering 1 million more tickets through a new ticket draw that runs until Friday, October 31 (11am ET).

The draw features a domestic exclusivity window for residents of the three host countries — United States, Canada, and Mexico, allowing them priority access to single-match tickets for games in their own nations. Fans selected in the draw will receive a time slot to buy tickets between November 12–15, with at least 48 hours’ notice before their purchase window opens, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“This phase allows us to thank local fans while still providing a global opportunity,” said Heimo Schirgi, FIFA COO.

Over 1 million tickets were sold during the first phase to fans from 212 countries and territories. Host countries dominated early purchases, followed by England, Germany, Brazil, Spain, Colombia, Argentina, and France.

The tournament, hosted across 16 North American venues, has roughly 7.1 million seats for the 104 matches, including the final at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, on July 19, 2026.

Ticket prices vary widely, from $60 for select lower-tier seats to over $2,700 for premium matches. FIFA is also introducing dynamic pricing for the first time, meaning prices may fluctuate based on demand.

Fans who miss the domestic window will have additional chances to buy tickets starting November 17, with more sales planned in subsequent phases.

News.Az