European Union allocated 48.1 million Euros to Georgia

The European Union has allocated 140 million lari (48.1 million Euros) to Georgia as a grant on the basis of acknowledgement of commonly agreed reform progress in 2017, 1tv.ge reports.

According to the EU Delegation to Georgia, the reforms covered the following areas: trade and business development, vocational education and employment, agriculture, and integration of internally displaced people (IDPs).

Assistance was also allocated for justice sector, public administration, public finance management and regional development policy.

These funds are provided within the framework of EU budget support programmes ongoing with the Government.

News.Az

