EU’s Borrell calls Azerbaijan-Armenia agreement ‘important political step’

High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has welcomed the agreement on confidence-building measures reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia, News.Az reports.

“EU welcomes the joint statement by Armenia and Azerbaijan announcing the mutual release of detainees and other confidence-building measures – an important political step,” he said on X.

“We concur - there is a historic chance to achieve peace in the region and we are committed to supporting these efforts,” the EU’s foreign policy chief added.

