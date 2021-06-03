EU’s Charles Michel phones President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 2, President of the European Council Charles Michel made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

During the conversation, the sides hailed the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union. Both sides said they attach great importance to this cooperation. The cooperation in the field of energy security, as well as the completion of the Southern Gas Corridor project were noted with satisfaction.

The sides discussed issues of ensuring security and stability in the region following the trilateral statement signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia on November 10, 2020.

President of the European Council Charles Michel affirmed the EU’s readiness to support the process of delimitation and demarcation of the borders between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as confidence-building measures between the two countries. Charles Michel called on both sides to cooperate on detainees, mines and other humanitarian issues in full transparency.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined that Azerbaijan is ready to start negotiations with Armenia to sign a peace agreement, saying however, Armenia has not yet responded to this call. European Council President Charles Michel called on both sides to conduct negotiations in a constructive atmosphere.

During the telephone conversation, both sides expressed their interest in ensuring peace and security in the South Caucasus. They also stressed the importance of the European Union's Eastern Partnership program and exchanged views on the upcoming summit in this regard.

News.Az