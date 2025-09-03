Yandex metrika counter

EU’s Kallas warns of “autocratic alliance” challenging rules-based world order

Photo: Reuters

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Wednesday described China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea as an “autocratic alliance” challenging the rules-based international order. The leaders of these countries appeared together at a military parade in Beijing, signaling what Kallas called a direct challenge to the global system established on international rules.

“While Western leaders gather in diplomacy, an autocratic alliance is seeking a fast track to a new world order,” Kallas told reporters in Brussels, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

She added: “Looking at President Xi standing alongside the leaders of Russia, Iran, and North Korea today, these aren’t just anti-Western optics: This is a direct challenge to the international system built on rules.”

Kallas’ comments come amid ongoing tensions between the EU and these nations, as Europe seeks to reinforce alliances and maintain a stable global framework based on established international norms.


News.Az 

