Evacuation alerts as heavy rains, storm hit Southern California

Evacuation warnings are in effect as Southern California prepares for heavy rainfall, strong winds, and potential mudslides through Christmas.

An atmospheric river, known as the "Pineapple Express" because it originates from Hawaii, is expected to hit the region during Christmas week, raising concerns about flash flooding, News.Az reports, citing ABC 7.

Rain will begin on Tuesday, intensifying at night and continuing into Wednesday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has upgraded parts of Southern California to "high risk" for excessive rainfall and flash flooding on Christmas Eve.

The high-risk zone, just north of Los Angeles, includes Burbank, Altadena, Glendale, San Bernardino, Santa Clarita, and Thousand Oaks.

Residents across Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, and Ventura counties are preparing for the storm and its potential impacts.

