Every Azerbaijani must support restoration of liberated territories, official says

Every Azerbaijani must support the ongoing restoration work in the country’s liberated territories, Rahman Hajiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund, said on Friday.

Hajiyev made the remarks as he addressed the International Media Forum, titled “Global Trends, New Challenges in Media” in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, News.Az chief editor Ulviyya Zulfikar reports from the event.

He noted that Azerbaijan keeps restoring its liberating territories at the expense of its own resources.

The official also pointed to double standards emerging in the media.

“We are still faced with double standards in the media, and it’s necessary to work on eliminating this,” he added.

