Everything will depend on Armenia's position, because our position is absolutely clear – President Aliyev

Everything will depend on Armenia’s position because our position is absolutely clear, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he made opening remarks at the 8th Global Baku Forum.

"Today, once again, I say that we are ready to start peace talks, we are ready to work on peace agreement, we are ready to turn the page, we are ready to start border delimitation. But you will see that there will be no answer from Armenia. They keep silent for almost one year. I don’t think that they are now in the position to oppose Azerbaijani constructive proposals. If they listened to us during the years of negotiation, İf they behaved as normal human beings, they wouldn’t have found themselves in today’s situation," Azerbaijan's President said.

News.Az

