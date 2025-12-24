Ex-German footballer Sebastian Hertner dies in ski accident

Initial reports indicate that a double chairlift detached from its cable and collided with the seat behind it.

Hertner fell from the lift and died at the scene, while his 30-year-old wife was trapped in the chair. She had to be rescued by emergency services and suffered a broken leg.

At least three other tourists are claimed to have been left stranded in their chairs for several hours. Rescue teams were able to bring those people down safely.

The former defender played professionally in Germany, representing clubs including 1860 Munich, Erzgebirge Aue and Darmstadt in the second division. Hertner captained ETSV Hamburg in the Oberliga, Germany's fifth tier.

A club tribute read: “It is with great sadness that we announce today that our captain Sebastian Hertner has died in a tragic accident while on holiday. We are stunned and incredibly sad. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, Sebastian.”

Hertner's first club said: "VfB Stuttgart mourns the loss of its former youth player Sebastian Hertner, who died in a tragic accident at the age of 34. Sebastian Hertner wore the jersey with the red chest band for seven years and played 65 games for VfB II in the 3. Liga. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones."

Authorities in Montenegro ordered the immediate closure of the chairlift as prosecutors launched an investigation on Saturday. No official cause had been confirmed by the following day, and officials stated that a full technical inspection of the lift would be conducted.