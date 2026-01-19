Yandex metrika counter

Ex-Israeli envoy to Azerbaijan Eitan Na’eh passes away

The former Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan, Eitan Na’eh, has passed away.

The information was disseminated by Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports. 

“The Embassy of Israel to the Republic of Azerbaijan is deeply saddened by the untimely passing of former Ambassador Eitan Na’eh,” the embassy said on X.

Ambassador Na’eh served in Azerbaijan from 2001 to 2005 and played an important role in strengthening the friendship and cooperation between Israel and Azerbaijan.

“We extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. May his memory be a blessing,” added the embassy.


