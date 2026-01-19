Ex-Israeli envoy to Azerbaijan Eitan Na’eh passes away

+ ↺ − 16 px

The former Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan, Eitan Na’eh, has passed away.

The information was disseminated by Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

“The Embassy of Israel to the Republic of Azerbaijan is deeply saddened by the untimely passing of former Ambassador Eitan Na’eh,” the embassy said on X.

Ambassador Na’eh served in Azerbaijan from 2001 to 2005 and played an important role in strengthening the friendship and cooperation between Israel and Azerbaijan.

“We extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. May his memory be a blessing,” added the embassy.

Azərbaycan Respublikasındakı İsrail Səfirliyi sabiq səfir Eitan Na’ehin vaxtsız vəfatı ilə əlaqədar dərin kədər hissi keçirir.

Səfir Na’eh 2001–2005-ci illərdə Azərbaycanda fəaliyyət göstərmiş və İsrail ilə Azərbaycan arasında dostluq və əməkdaşlıq əlaqələrinin… pic.twitter.com/xRUZq1oOci — Israel in Azerbaijan (@IsraelinAZ) January 19, 2026

