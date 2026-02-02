Ex-minister's 1.37m manat confiscated real estate to be sold in Azerbaijan

Real estate seized from former Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection Salim Muslumov has been put up for sale following his conviction in a major embezzlement case.

According to local reports, the total starting price for two confiscated properties is 1.376 million manats. The assets include a residential house and a commercial property in central Baku, News.Az reports, citing Qafqazinfo.

The residential property is a 370.4-square-meter house on Mirza Ibrahimov Street in Yasamal district, with a starting price of 926,250 manats.

The second property is a non-residential commercial facility on Azadlig Avenue in Sabail district, with a starting price of 450,000 manats.

Authorities previously confiscated assets worth around 20 million manats from Muslumov. Last month, two of his apartments were also put up for sale, with a combined value of about 490,000 manats.

Muslumov was arrested by Azerbaijan’s State Security Service in 2021 and later found guilty of embezzling approximately 27 million manats. Officials said more than 20 million manats in damages to the state budget have been repaid, and the former minister received a suspended sentence.

Authorities continue asset recovery procedures linked to the case.

News.Az