President Ilham Aliyev arrives in UAE for working visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a working visit at the invitation of President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the head of state at Abu Dhabi Presidential Flight.

President Ilham Aliyev was met by Minister of Justice of the United Arab Emirates Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi and other officials.

News.Az