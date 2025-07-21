Ex-officer in Breonna Taylor case faces sentencing

In this Sept. 24, 2020, file photo, a photo Breonna Taylor is seen inside a broken picture frame at a makeshift memorial for her in Louisville, Kentucky. Getty Images

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison is set to be sentenced Monday in federal court after being convicted of violating Breonna Taylor’s civil rights.

Hankison fired 10 shots blindly into Taylor’s apartment during a 2020 raid but did not hit anyone, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

The Department of Justice has recommended a one-day prison sentence. Taylor, a 26-year-old medical worker, was killed during the raid when officers fired dozens of rounds after her boyfriend shot once, thinking intruders were breaking in. Hankison’s bullets also penetrated a neighboring apartment where three people were present.

News.Az